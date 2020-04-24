New Hope Club have been writing with Ed Sheeran's co-writer Amy Wadge.

The pop trio - comprised of Reece Bibby, George Smith and Blake Richardson - have been in sessions with the songwriter who co-wrote the flame-haired pop star's mega-hit 'Thinking Out Loud' and revealed they are well into their second album, the follow-up to their February self-titled LP, which made it into the top 5.

Blake told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''The album was done in December so since then we've been writing so much.

''We've had sessions with really talented writers including Amy. She's brilliant.

''Our next album has definitely already got a direction and sound and we've got certain songs we know will be on there.''

The band - whose recent single 'Let Me Down Slow' featured Zayn Malik collaborator R3HAB - spent almost four years working on their debut album and, before the lockdown, George promised their loyal fan base that they won't have as long to wait for their second record.

He said: ''We are always writing.

''We are excited to get this album out and tour, but every day we are writing.

''The first album took like four years but the next one won't take as long.

''We do want to make every album better.

''We are writing every day so our second album will be even better.''

Meanwhile, the lads would love to collaborate with BTS.

The 'Know Me To Well' group performed in the K-pop superstars' home city of Seoul, South Korea, last year and have previously covered their songs on YouTube, but now they are eyeing exploring the genre and would jump at the chance to hit the studio with V, Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, Jin, RM and J-Hope.

George said: ''We've done a few covers of BTS' songs on YouTube. Yeah. It would be really cool to do something with a K-pop group.

''We know a few of the bands already.

''When we were over there we did a few interviews with a K-pop rock band.

''It would be cool to dabble into the K-pop world. It's definitely becoming more popular over in the UK now.''