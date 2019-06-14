Festival season is upon us again so it's time to apply the glitter, ready the face paint and prepare your costumes for some of this year's biggest parties. Returning for more fun and fantasy will be the ever popular Neverworld. Back up in the idyllic woods of Hever, Kent there will be celebrations aplenty in the three immersive worlds on John Darlings farm.

Whether you're headed to the Miami Beach inspired Mermaid Lagoon to dance the night away, bound for Skull Ridge for some altogether heavier and dirtier sounds or just sticking around in The Neverwoods to catch all of this year's headliners, you're sure to find a lot of music to whet your appetite. Within a truly beautiful setting and having a laidback, distinctly friendly and all-inclusive vibe, Neverworld plays host to a vibrant mixture of established headliners and up and coming new talent each year.

After the success of Bastille and Clean Bandit last year, Neverworld has not disappointed again in 2019. With a resurgent Craig David topping the bill together with The Vaccines, buoyed by the success of last year's album 'Combat Sports' (and a band definitely not to be missed live), this year looks set to deliver another brilliant weekend.

Tom Grennan returns to Kent after wowing the crowds last year, Sleeper have re-awoken after a twenty year break to once again delight audiences old and new with their blend of Brit-Pop and Indie and Brighton's Black Honey, another awesome must see live band, will no doubt pull in a huge crowd on the main stage. Perennial favourites The Futureheads and Mystery Jets share the bill with rising stars Alma, Georgia and Tion Wayne amongst others, whilst the pick of the newcomers could be Squid or Lauren Hibbard.

DJs including Shy FX, national treasures David Rodigan and Craig Charles as well as the legendary Grandmaster Flash will no doubt have everyone on their feet until the early hours with stunning mixes, irresistible grooves and banging choons. Together with a plethora of other activities, including dance classes, cabaret and general clowning around Neverworld is a place to lose yourself for a few days, forget the outside world and just enjoy all that the family friendly festival has to offer.