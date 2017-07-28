Former ‘Great British Bake Off’ winner Nadiya Hussain has revealed that, while she herself entered into an arranged marriage, her children won’t be expected to do the same.

The 32 year old champion baker, who won the BBC’s baking favourite in 2015, has three children (Musa, Dawud and Maryam) with her husband Abdal, whom she married at the age of 19 in a pre-arranged union. However, speaking to Good Housekeeping magazine in a new interview, Nadiya said that she would allow her children to find their own partners.

“I don’t think my children need me to find them a husband or a wife,” she said. “They will do a better job than I will.”

Nadiya Hussain says she won't force her kids into arranged marriages

Nadiya is second-generation Bangladeshi and was born in Bedfordshire, and is currently hosting her own show ‘Nadiya’s British Food Adventure’ on BBC Two, and will be co-hosting the broadcaster’s rival to ‘Bake Off’, titled ‘The Big Family Cooking Showdown’, later this year alongside Zoe Ball.

She also spoke about her own arranged marriage, and admitted that while it was “tough”, her relationship with Abdal had become stronger as time has gone on.

“I had an arranged marriage, and learnt you have to persevere and remember we are all human and all have faults,” the star admitted. “We had to live through the good and the bad, and have come out the other side. Love is strange… it creeps up on you and then smacks you in the face. I didn’t know my husband, and then we had two children, and then I fell in love with him.”

The full interview with Nadiya Hussain is in the September issue of Good Housekeeping. ‘The Big Family Cooking Showdown’ does not yet have a broadcast date, but is scheduled for autumn this year.

