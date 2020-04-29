Nadine Shah was accidentally sent 20,000 copies of her new album instead of 200.

The 34-year-old Geordie singer/songwriter took to Twitter to share a clip of boxes and boxes of her upcoming LP, 'Kitchen Sink', and vowed to sign all of them during lockdown as she laughed off the mishap.

Alongside the clip, she wrote: ''Was accidentally sent 20,000 copies of my new album today instead of 200. I might as well sign them all since I've nothing better to do.''

'Kitchen Sink' is released in June and follows her Mercury Prize-nominated LP 'Holiday Destination'.

Meanwhile, the 'Mother Fighter' singer has announced a new Instagram Live series called 'Playback with Nadine Shah', which will see her interview music journalists in bid to expose all the ''nitty gritty'' tales of the industry.

The first episode sees Nadine joined by the co-founder of The Quietus, John Doran, and former Smash Hits writer Miranda Sawyer.

She announced on the micro-blogging site: ''Very excited to launch a new series of IG Live conversations where I will be interviewing music journalists - they're the ones with all the properly nitty gritty stories. First up: @jahduran and @msmirandasawyer! Tune in (sic)''

In a statement, Nadine said: ''I've always found it a weird format, to be asked all these questions and talk about myself over and over. One sided conversations aren't natural but I understand why they have to be the way they are. It's often been the case over the years that me and whoever is interviewing will end up staying on in a pub and having drinks together long after the interview is concluded.

''I feel like once my part's done, it's time to ask the questions back to them.

''Consequently I've made many good friends in music journalism on the back of these meetings.

''I'm not interested in the famous musician interviews famous musician podcast, I find them boring and egotistical. The music journalists are the ones with all the truly properly nitty gritty stories!''

The first session goes live on April 30 at 9pm.