Muse believe their cutting-edge technology keeps fans coming back to their live shows.

The group have used drones and exciting technology in their gigs over the years and bassist Chris Wolstenholme believes it helps them to stand out from other bands.

He told Music Feeds: ''I guess the thing is it means you can always do something different. If you don't embrace new technology you get stuck with the same old show or the same old music. I think when you're constantly keeping your eye on what's available, whether it is for recording or for the show - you always know that you're always going to be offering something new.''

However, he admitted that planning something exciting for the live shows isn't always easy.

Chris explained: ''When we did the 'Drones' tour, the whole idea of having actual drones flying around the audience, it was actually quite a difficult thing to make happen. There was only one company in the world that had the technology to do what we wanted, it was that new. I'm not sure if we were the first people to use it, but I think we were the first band to have stuff flying around the arena like that.

''I think if you keep your finger on the pulse with technology, we feel like every time people come to see us play they'll hopefully see something they've not see before. So we feel like we're constantly moving and evolving as a band, whether it be musically or in terms of the show elements. It's about making sure people don't see the same show every time they come to see us.''