Mulberry are set to make 8,000 gowns for the National Health Service (NHS) during the fight against coronavirus.

The fashion brand are producing re-usable Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gowns in their Somerset factories for the Bristol NHS Trust, which will be given to frontline NHS workers who are fighting to save lives amid the global pandemic.

Mulberry's gowns will be crafted to government-issued guidelines with a specially-sourced material that is fluid-resistant and washable to ensure they can be used safely multiple times.

The brand is also teaming up with Scrub Hub - which is a network of voluntary community groups who are making scrubs to order for NHS staff - by cutting large volumes of fabric to pattern which is then ready to be stitched by the volunteers.

Mulberry CEO Thierry Andretta said in a statement: ''I'm so pleased Mulberry is able to play a role in supporting the NHS and the vital work they do in the fight against COVID-19. I'm proud the Mulberry team was able to work so quickly to transform our leather goods factories to start producing PPE equipment and play our part in protecting local communities.''

According to a press release, the company has raised raised over £75,000 via its Coronavirus Appeal in support of the National Emergencies Trust since its launch in March.

Funds raised by the appeal will be distributed by the National Emergencies Trust to local UK charities and support groups, who can most effectively and efficiently support communities and individuals in need.

CEO of the National Emergencies Trust John Herriman said: ''We are delighted to have the support of Mulberry. As a charity this sense of togetherness is always at the forefront of our mind as we support local communities across the UK dealing with this crisis. Charities, grass root organisations and groups are able to collaborate as a result of National Emergencies Trust funding helping them to support vulnerable people at their time of greatest need. We would be unable to do this vital work without the amazing backing of Mulberry and our other partners.''