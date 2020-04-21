Molly-Mae Hague regrets getting fillers at the age of 18.

The 'Love Island' star first got fillers in her chin two years ago but admitted that the procedure did not go well and she had to have it fixed.

Speaking in a new YouTube video, Molly-Mae explained: ''I didn't tell my mum the first time I had fillers because I was petrified of what she was going to say.

''But when I actually had them done, she noticed, she's my mum... I wish I listened to my mum more about fillers because it's something I had to change. If I had listened, it wouldn't have been something I had to try and fix in the long run.

''In the long run it makes you look worse. I was trying to sharpen this area here [on her chin]. What it did was make it look bigger. It looked like I had jowls. I had 'square head', 'blockhead'.''

And Molly admitted that she had to put up with some name-calling after the fillers disaster.

She said: ''People called me Quagmire from 'Family Guy'. The worst one is that I look like an X-Box controller!''

Meanwhile, Molly-Mae previously admitted she found it ''so hard'' to see several celebrities she ''really loved'' had been trolling her during her time on 'Love Island'.

The 20-year-old social media influencer was stunned to see a number of people she ''looked up to'', including a Victoria's Secret model, had ''joined in on the trolling'' against her while she was in the villa.

She said: ''One thing I was really shocked about when I came out was a lot of celebrities that I looked up to and really loved, I'd go back on their accounts to see what they'd been saying and a lot had been joining in on the trolling and negativity against me.

''Like a Victoria's Secret model who I'd adored for ages joining in on it and it was so hard to see. There were a lot of celebrities encouraging negativity.

''You'd think they'd understand better than anyone else, you just wouldn't think that would be a thing, you'd think celebrities would understand what it feels like.''