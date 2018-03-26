British child star Millie Bobby Brown showed she refuses to shy away from the issues of the moment when she dedicated her Kids Choice Award win to the victims of the recent school shooting in Florida.

The star of internationally-acclaimed Netflix show, Stranger Things, won the award this weekend (24 March) - the same day there were widespread marches with hundreds of thousands of students and supporters of gun control reform on the streets in America for the March for Our Lives demonstration.

The march was organised in the wake of last month's (14Feb18) Florida massacre, which claimed the lives of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Teenager Millie wore a denim shirt that was embroidered with the names of the victims, and chose to dedicate her award for Favourite TV Actress to the "angels among us".

Taking to the stage to give a speech following her win, the 14-year-old said: "Thank you so much for this award, and to Nickelodeon for bringing us all together.

"As we saw a moment ago, the March for Our Lives demonstrations that took place all over the world today have inspired me and impacted us all in one way or another.

"I'm fortunate to be here tonight to receive an award as an actor. I'm so very grateful, and I appreciate all the love and support of my fans, and the opportunity that our show, Stranger Things, has created for me.

"But more than anything, I get to be up here, and I'm privileged to have a voice that can be heard, one that I can use to hopefully make a positive difference and help influence change.

"OK, so there's an amazing support, love and kindness in this room right now, and I want to encourage everyone to embrace it and to pass it on. For the angels among us, your spirit lives on.

"This is for you."