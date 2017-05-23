The management team for hip-hop sensations Migos have denied a story suggesting the rappers refused to perform on-stage with drag queens when they appeared with Katy Perry on ‘Saturday Night Live’ last weekend.

Perry performed her new track ‘Swish Swish’ accompanied by drag queens as back-up dancers when she was on ‘SNL’ last Saturday (May 20th). She also did a rendition of ‘Bon Appetit’, her collaboration with the ‘Bad and Boujee’ rappers Migos, but this time round there were far fewer of the drag queens present on the stage, and those that were only seemed to dance on the very periphery of the stage.

A story originally published by World of Wonder over the weekend, which has now been deleted but was picked up on by Uproxx among others, quoted the two drag queens as saying that Migos refused to perform on the same stage as them.

“I was one of the performers on that table with them the whole time, during the rehearsal for three days,” one of the dancers is quoted. “On the day of the filming, when I got there, I was told to leave. I wasn’t on the set at the time, but we were asking what happened. They said it was because Migos doesn’t feel comfortable with having drag queens there.”

The other drag queen is quoted as saying: “I heard it from the stylist. They changed the queens out in the ‘Bon Appétit’ number, and they didn’t seem too thrilled during rehearsal either, with us there.”

A staff member from ‘Saturday Night Live’ also appeared to corroborate that story, saying: “I work at SNL and the rumours are true! Migos held up rehearsal because they ‘weren’t comfortable with the drag queens’ being there. There were initially more drag queens on the set for that song, but after Migos threw a fit, Katy Perry’s team removed some of the queens from the performance. Additionally, Katy Perry didn’t invite any of the queens to the afterparty… So, none of them were allowed in.”

However, a spokesperson for the Atlantan rap trio’s record label Capitol has called the story “completely false and fabricated”.

