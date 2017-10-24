When somebody mentions the name Michael Bay, many people who know him will instantly think of the 'Transformers' franchise, or the recent 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' live-action reboot. A little strange it is then to discover that the producer/director has been brought in as producer on a planned live-action 'Dora The Explorer' film.

Joining English-American screenwriter and director Nick Stoller ('Bad Neighbours', 'Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie'), who will be penning the screenplay for the movie, the pair will be working towards a planned release at some point in 2019.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Dora won't be her usual seven-year-old self in the movie, but instead a teenager who's moved to the city with her cousin Diego. All other details surrounding the plot and who may be in the frame to take on the leading roles are still being kept tightly under wraps.

Running from 2000 to 2014 and with 172 episodes under its belt, 'Dora The Explorer' proved to be one of the most popular shows on children's TV network Nickelodeon. The series was special in that it brought a female American Latina child to the forefront, making her the hero as she faced challenges from a villainous fox and worked alongside her monkey friend, Boots.

Bay's involvement in the planned movie has seen his production company Platinum Dunes granted a first-look deal for the flick. Bay co-founded the company in 2001 alongside Andrew Form and Brad Fuller.

'Dora The Explorer' is just one of many movies in the works which gains its inspiration from children's shows. 'Amusement Park' will get a movie theatre release soon before transforming into a television series on Nick in 2019, whilst 'The Loud House' and a third 'SpongeBob Squarepants' film are also in development.

We'll bring you more information surrounding the 'Dora The Explorer' movie as and when we get it.