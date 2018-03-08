Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan has responded to Frances McDormand’s impassioned speech at the Oscars, announcing that he will be adopting the ‘inclusion rider’ for all projects undertaken by his production company.

All projects involving Jordan’s Outlier Society company will now stipulate that studios must hire a diverse cast and crew for projects that he works on.

“In support of the women and men who are leading this fight, I will be adopting the Inclusion Rider for all projects produced by my company Outlier Society,” Jordan posted via his Instagram account on Wednesday night (March 7th), captioning a snap of himself with Outlier Society’s head of production Alana Mayo and his WME agent, Phil Sun, to pledge his allegiance to the cause.

“I've been privileged to work with powerful woman [sic] and persons of color throughout my career and it's Outlier's mission to continue to create for talented individuals going forward.”

31 year old Jordan plays Erik Kilmonger in the Marvel superhero movie Black Panther, which is laying waste to box offices around the world and has been praised as the first Hollywood movie with a predominantly black cast.

He’s one of a growing number of actors who have responded to Oscar-winner McDormand’s call for greater diversity in movies, which she made during the annual ceremony on Sunday.

Media researcher Dr Stacy Smith has defined the inclusion rider as follows. “A-list actors can incorporate a clause in their contracts that stipulates that inclusion, both on camera and behind the scenes for crew members, be reflected in films.

“The rider states that women, people of colour, people with disabilities, and members of LGBT and marginalised communities who are traditionally under-represented be depicted on screen in proportion to their representation in the population.”

