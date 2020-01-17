Having dropped her epic rock tune Can't Get You Out of My Mind almost two months ago, we caught up with MeMe Detroit - aka Maria Rodriguez - to talk about her journey so far, as well as an intriguing ground-breaking new project that's coming soon.

MeMe Detroit

For those who may be new to your music, how best would you describe your sound?

I call it Uplift Angst. It's gritty and ballsy with hints of tenderness and melodic harmony. I'm also a very positive person and like to convey that positive energy and message in my writing.

What challenges have you faced in the music industry so far?

I guess the main challenge I face personally is that being an independent artist can at times get pretty overwhelming in terms of workload. When you're there balancing spreadsheets and a mountain of business admin in between rehearsals, shows and actually being creative. I've learnt that you definitely need to establish a good team around you to progress further.

How difficult would you say this career path is in terms of making a name for yourself?

It's as difficult or as easy as you want it to be. If you love doing it, then that's what matters. When you love something then you'll naturally make the effort and commit to putting the work in. I feel like society has put being "successful" in the arts on a pedestal. You can still make a really good living from music, especially nowadays and that cliche phrase of "when you make it" is a load of b*****ks in my opinion. As long as you're happy, go for it without self limitations.

How important is it for you to have creative control over the work you produce?

It's of the utmost importance, that's what being a creative is about, to create what you love and create what you want to create. It's your life after all and there's absolutley no point doing anything that you don't really want to do. I remember the phrase often thrown at me as a kid from teachers and adults alike, "We all have to do things we don't want to sometimes". Maybe I always had this rebellious nature, I don't know, but as I grew older I always thought "Sod that! If I don't like something, I won't do it... No one can make me but me!" So I kind of made a pact with myself as a teen to ALWAYS do what I love and what I want to do in life, including my own creativity.

Where do you draw influence and inspiration from for your work?

Everyday life really. I take a lot of influence from human nature, observing others or even my own habits and reactions to situations. I also listen to as much new and different styles of music as I can to spark inspiration.

If you could collaborate with anybody going forward, who would you choose and why?

Thom Yorke (That voice!) and Jonny Greenwood would be a dream come true. Ever since I was a little kid and heard the celestial soundscapes of Jonny Greenwood's guitar lines soaring out of the home stereo, I was hooked.

Tell us a random, funny fact about you that not many people know.

I have a condition called misophonia. If anyone chews noisily or slops their lips near me when they're eating, I get this uncontrollable, totally exaggerated and completely irrational fire of inner rage. I usually have to leave the room. Makes me f***ing livid. Strangely though, any animals do it and my heart melts, humans... I wanna commit assault!

Do you have definitive aims or goals for your career?

Oh god, yeah. I think you have to if you want to progress forward (in any career let alone when in the arts).

I never really stop planning behind the scenes. This time of year is an especially good time to sit down and plan for the year/s ahead. We're currently working on something really f***ing big at the moment but I can't give anything away else we'd have to kill you. We've all signed NDAs as it's something that hasn't been done before. It's a huge amount of work but it's hugely exciting!

Where do you hope to be this time next year?

I aim to have the main majority of the next album written with the lads and then getting ready to head into the studio with it all. I'd definitely like to travel further afield with live shows also.

What should we expect from you in the coming weeks and months?

Whilst we work on the album there will be some single releases throughout next year (The first one being in May) to keep momentum going and to make sure our fans aren't kept waiting too long for new music!