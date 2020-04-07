Megan Thee Stallion would love to get 'Get Out' director Jordan Peele on board with her debut horror flick.
Megan Thee Stallion wants 'Get Out' helmer Jordan Peele to jump on board her debut horror movie.
The 'Hot Girl Summer' rapper has turned her hand to script writing and has revealed at the top of her list to head up her first movie is the 41-year-old actor-and-director - who has worked on a number of films in the genre, including most recently last year's 'Us' about a family being attacked by a family of four who look just like them.
A profile on the 25-year-old Houston native in Marie Claire magazine revealed that she is keen to get Jordan to work with her, and she insisted that it will be a unique plot because she doesn't want to see another remake of a horror classic.
Referring to the 'Halloween' franchise starring Jamie Lee Curtis, she said: ''How many times can you remake 'Halloween'?''
Megan revealed in October that her debut flick is inspired by the cult movie 'The Human Centipede', whilst she declared her love for movie villains such as Joker in 'Batman'.
She said: ''I like movies that make you semi fall in love with the villain so you have sympathy for him.
''I feel like every good story you can't just necessarily kill off the villain. ''That's why the Batman never killed Joker. How the f*** would you have Batman without Joker?''
Megan added how Sam Raimi's classic 'The Evil Dead' is also one of her favourites.
She said: ''I appreciate whoever made that movie. We needed that for the culture.''
Jordan could certainly make time for Megan's movie, as he currently has two projects in the works.
The 41-year-old star is set to play Danny in horror 'Abruptio', whilst he is also set to lend his voice to 'Wendell and Wild' next year.
It's been five years since Purity Ring released Another Eternity, but little has changed in their overall sound and macabre lyrical themes now that...
We need music now more than ever.
Mystery Jets, Purity Ring and more coming soon...
Just over two years since the release of her vibrant debut album, Anna Burch is back with her second full-length album: 'If You're Dreaming'.
What have we been listening to on repeat?
The Chats' debut album High Risk Behaviour is the most punk thing we've heard in years.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
It's been five years since Purity Ring released Another Eternity, but little has changed in their overall sound and macabre lyrical themes now that...
We need music now more than ever.
Mystery Jets, Purity Ring and more coming soon...
Just over two years since the release of her vibrant debut album, Anna Burch is back with her second full-length album: 'If You're Dreaming'.
What have we been listening to on repeat?
The Chats' debut album High Risk Behaviour is the most punk thing we've heard in years.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
What do you need to know about buying headphones?
There's so much manic energy in this animated action comedy that it can't help but...
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
There's nothing particularly original about this animated comedy adventure by Nicholas Stoller (Neighbors). It has...
Over the centuries Stalks have been entrusted to create and deliver human babies to their...
An entertaining hybrid of satirical comedy and action thriller, this madcap adventure swerves wildly between...
Rell has just broken up with his partner and he's in a complete self-absorbed world....
Since ancient times, humans have known how valuable Storks are to humanity, they're the long...