Megan Thee Stallion is still at school studying health administration and wants to continue working towards her degree to make her late mother proud.
Megan Thee Stallion wants to continue working towards her degree to make her late mother proud.
The 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker - who tragically lost her mother to brain cancer in March 2019 - is currently studying part-time at Texas Southern University to gain a bachelor's degree in health administration.
She said: ''I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed. I want my big mama to be proud. She saw me going to school before she passed. My grandmother that's still alive used to be a teacher, so she's on my butt about finishing school. I'm doing it for me, but I'm also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.''
And the 25-year-old rapper has always seen everyone be so ''independent'' and that has informed her own ambition.
Speaking to People magazine, she added: ''I literally watched my mom and my grandmother get up and go to work every single day. My big mama owned three houses in South Park [Houston]. She was going hard, working to provide for our family, so I've always seen her drive.
''I've always seen everybody in my life be independent. My daddy passed away when I was 15, so my mama was still going hard taking care of us. If we were going through money problems, my mother and my two grandmothers always made sure I didn't know. We could've been struggling, but they made it work. I've always seen strong women making it work, so I've always wanted to have that same drive the women in my family have. I know I get a lot of my strength from my mother and both of my grandmothers.''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.