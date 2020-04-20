Megan Thee Stallion was never self-conscious about being tall because she always admired leggy supermodels including Tyra Banks, Gisele Bundchen and Naomi Campbell,
Megan Thee Stallion has always been proud of her height.
The 25-year-old rapper says she is ''5ft 10in, probably 6ft 2in in heels'' but was never self-conscious about being tall because she always admired leggy supermodels including Tyra Banks, Gisele Bundchen and Naomi Campbell.
Megan told British Vogue: ''I'm 5ft 10in, probably 6ft 2in in heels. Honestly, nobody in my family told me that being tall was a bad thing. My family made me feel like I was so beautiful and I looked at a lot of models, the women my mom would put in my face -Tyra Banks, Gisele, Naomi Campbell - so it was like, 'Oh, that's me!' Not skinny, but because I'm super tall. So when people tried to tease me, I didn't see the insult. I love being tall, I like the air up here.''
Megan also revealed she has been relaxing at home during the Covid-19 lockdown and joked she has forgotten how to do her make-up because it is so long since she wore any.
She explained: ''Honestly, I'm learning more about myself. I didn't even know that I like to be by myself. Every time one of my friends tries to come over, I'm like, 'Dang, we supposed to be social distancing, what y'all doing?'
''But I feel good. I haven't given myself a full face of make-up in a long time. I don't know if I remember how to do it! I have a little studio built in here so when I feel like recording, I go record. I'm playing video games - oh, and I'm reading books. I found a ginormous old dictionary, and me and Farris [Megan's day-to-day manager T. Farris] learn three new words every day. I'm also reading this super-cool book called 'Mysterious Creatures: Mysteries of the Unknown'.''
