Megan Thee Stallion hopes to inspire fans to follow their dreams.

The 25-year-old rap star has managed to balance her music career with studying health administration at Texas Southern University, and Megan hopes her young fans will take inspiration from her accomplishments.

She explained: ''College is a lot of stress. You can't let that little [grade point average] number discourage you because at the end of the day, you got your degree and now you're out here living.

''You're gonna get the job that you want eventually. You worked hard enough to complete school, so I know that you can work hard enough to complete whatever your next goal in life is.''

Megan thinks it's important to follow your passion, regardless of whether it seems overly-ambitious or not.

She told PEOPLE magazine: ''If I am somebody's role model, I want them to take away that you can still go to school, you can still pursue your dreams and you should still be you, no matter what the circumstances are.

''If that's what they're taking away from me, then I feel like I'm doing a good job.''

Earlier this month, Megan admitted she's ''never had a plan B'' in her life.

The rap star also revealed she ultimately dreams of opening an assisted-living facility for the elderly in her hometown.

The 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker - who was raised in Houston, Texas - said: ''I never had a plan B; I always had two plan As. I knew I wanted to go to school, but I knew I wanted to pursue music.''

Megan released her latest album, 'Suga', in March - but she insists her musical success won't stop her from pursuing her other long-term aspirations.

She said: ''When you really want to do something, you're really going to put your mind to doing it. And I really want to do both. I have to do both.''