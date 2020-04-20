Megan Thee Stallion has ''kissed a few girls before''.

The 25-year-old rapper sings about ''hitting up a bisexual chick on the track 'Captain Hook' from her 2020 EP 'Suga' and Megan revealed she has shared a smooch with members of the same sex in the past.

She told British Vogue: ''I mean, you know I kissed a few girls before. We not scared of the ladies. It's all love.''

Megan also spoke about her sex-positive persona and insisted that women should have ''the same options'' as men.

She explained: ''In real life, I'm really about what I be talking. Men are free to do what they want to do, date whoever they want to date and women should have the same options, without judgement.

''Sometimes people try to put you in a box, right, and they try to put their views on you and they try to make you behave how everybody in society feels you should behave. But this is my sh*t! This is my body, my mouth, my lyrics, this is what I want to say, this is how I want to act. I really want people to stop caring about how other people want them to live and to start to live for themselves. Cos I'm living for myself and I'm doing damn good with myself!''

And, although Megan is currently quarantining due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she is hopeful that 2020 will be another ''hot girl summer''.

Referring to her 2019 hit single with Nicki Minaj, Megan said: ''I'm hoping everyone can have a Hot Girl Summer Part 2 and I hope we can take that Hot Girl sh*t around the world.''