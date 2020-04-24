Megan Thee Stallion has donated to a nursing facility.

The 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker dreams of opening her own assisted living facility and amidst the current coronavirus pandemic, Megan has decided to donate towards the home to help those living there connect with their relatives who can't visit because of the health crisis.

She said: ''Park Manor was one of the first places I wanted to donate to in my city. I just feel like these are all things that are going to take me in the right direction to start opening my own facility. It's in my hometown, so I felt like it was only right. I know a lot of people who are struggling with their grandparents. They can't see their grandparents right now, so I teamed up with Amazon and we gave them these devices where you can video chat with your people. I feel like that was super important because I love my grandma and I can't even see her right now. I just felt like, I know I'm not the only person going through that, so that's why I wanted to do that.''

And the 25-year-old rapper wanted to give as a way of giving back to her own fans for the support they have shown her.

Speaking to People magazine, she added: ''My hotties support me and I would not be Megan Thee Stallion without them. I just felt like I really want to do something, I want to give something back to the hotties. It's so crazy that the coronavirus pandemic really hit. I was like, 'Dang, a lot of people can't go to work.' I know a lot of hotties that are healthcare workers. I know a lot of hotties that are waitresses and things like that, so they can't make their money the way they would normally get their money. The ones that are healthcare workers and the essential workers, they're risking their lives. I just really feel like since they're supporting me, I definitely have to support them. That was just my way of letting them know that I love how you love me.''