Maya Jama is ''happy'' with where she is in life, as she says she's learning how to ''love'' herself.
Maya Jama is ''happy'' with where she is in life.
The 25-year-old television and radio presenter has revealed she's learning how to ''love'' herself, and hit out at the idea that society tells people to accept themselves, but only if they conform to beauty standards.
Speaking to Rollacoaster magazine, she said: When someone loves themselves, and seems fully open and accepting with themselves, people don't like to see it.
''Constantly, society is pushing the message of, 'Love yourself! But, actually, not like that. Do it differently'.
''I think, now, I'm pretty sure I love myself, and I'm happy with where I am.''
Maya - who previously dated grime star Stormzy for four years before their split in August - spoke about pressures in society last month, when she said social media is a ''blessing and a curse''.
She explained: ''I wouldn't have half my jobs if it wasn't for social media, but then everything you do is under a massive microscope. It's not natural to hear so many other people's opinions about yourself.''
The presenter also bemoaned her aggressive work schedule at the start of her career, saying she didn't feel able to take any time off.
She added: ''There's a mentality of no days off.
''I didn't take a holiday for the first two-and-a-half or three years [of my career] because I was scared I was going to miss out on a job; and that could be my big break.
''Now I feel fortunate that I can take time off but there are probably people just starting out who are in the same state of mind.''
Meanwhile, the beauty previously revealed she used to feel ''embarrassed'' about her upbringing.
The presenter was raised on a council estate in Bristol, South West England, and during her younger years, Maya felt reluctant to acknowledge her modest upbringing.
She shared: ''I used to be so shy or embarrassed for anyone to find out if I came out from a council house, or if my dad's been to jail ... and actually that's what makes me different.''
Now, Maya is keen to encourage young people to be open and honest about their own upbringings.
She said: ''I want people to know [those things], so that if there are other people that are in the same situation I was in, they can be like ... 'I thought there was no way I'd be able to do that, but she's done it.'''
It's been five years since Purity Ring released Another Eternity, but little has changed in their overall sound and macabre lyrical themes now that...
We need music now more than ever.
Mystery Jets, Purity Ring and more coming soon...
Just over two years since the release of her vibrant debut album, Anna Burch is back with her second full-length album: 'If You're Dreaming'.
What have we been listening to on repeat?
The Chats' debut album High Risk Behaviour is the most punk thing we've heard in years.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
What do you need to know about buying headphones?
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.