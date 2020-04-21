Maya Hawke says her parents' generation ''f**ked us'' and people her age are now increasingly anxious about the world they live in.
Maya Hawke says her parents' generation ''f**ked us''.
The 21-year-old actress - who is the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, both 49 - blasted the older generation for climate change and said rather than ''having fun, and doing drugs, and partying'', her generation is increasingly anxious about the world they live in.
She told the April digital issue of Nylon magazine: ''I was talking to my friend the other day about this and we're just so annoyed at our parents' generation. They had it so easy. They were all just high and driving around in cool, gas-guzzling cars. Destroying our environment and voting for the wrong people, and having no wars and no plagues and no pandemics. We're in our 20s, we're supposed to be having fun, and doing drugs, and partying. But instead... We're going to SoulCycle and trying to outlive our planet. We have a horrible president, and it's just really irritating. They really f**ked us.''
Maya - who moved back in with her mother Uma during the Covid-19 pandemic - also moaned about the global health crisis for forcing her to put her life on hold.
She said: ''I feel like the last three years of my life have been a dream and I'm just a kid again with my family. I moved out and got my whole life together and became a person. And this disease is like, 'Ha ha ha, just kidding! You're a kid, and you live with your parents.' It's constant anxiety and constant nothingness.''
And Maya says she is grieving for her old life.
She explained: ''I'm in mourning for my life. That's a joke. I'm fine. I'm very fortunate. But totally depressed and confused.
''I'm going through the five stages of grief with it. I was angry about it. I was in denial. And then I was bargaining: I'm going to fix it! And now I'm in resignation or whatever. I'm just sort of like, this is my new forever.''
