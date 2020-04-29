Matty Healy says The 1975 will likely make a new album during quarantine.

The 'Love Me' hitmaker has revealed the band will embark on a new era once their much-delayed album, 'Notes On A Conditional Form', is released this year - the second in their 'Music For Cars' series following 2018's 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships'.

And the frontman teased that their next record will be ''quite violent'' and in the vein of the track 'People' from 'NOACF', which saw the band switch up their sound and incorporate punk, hardcore and industrial rock elements.

He said: ''This isn't necessarily the last record, I don't think it is the last record, but it's the end of this era, whatever's next will be very different and it will be a different time.

''I bet you we will just do a new record and I bet you it's dope.

''I think it's going to be quite violent.

''Even though 'NOACF' is really sprawling, the later statements are ones like 'People'.

''We're still in a place of agitation and anxiety, we're voyeurs of violence on a geopolitical level and we're a band, so we feel a duty to talk about that. ''And now we're in a pandemic, so if you don't make a record, what the f**k are you doing?''

And Matty also revealed that they have been working on a number of collaborations remotely, though he's not sure if they will materialise.

He added to the latest issue of MusicWeek magazine: ''There's a couple of people I'm working with remotely but it's difficult to talk about because I don't know if it will happen.

''If it does then it could be exciting, everybody's looking to collaborate at the moment.

''It's funny isn't it; the idea that we can't physically see each other really inspires everybody to get together. It's very odd.''