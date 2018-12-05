The 1975's frontman Matty Healy has accepted that people of a similar age to him can find it ''quite difficult'' to get into his music because he can be ''annoying at first''.
Matty Healy admits people his own age may find it ''quite difficult'' to get into the new The 1975 album.
The 29-year-old frontman accepts that some people find him ''annoying at first'' and that it can impact on their opinion of the band's music, and he thinks that's even more so the case with their two most recent records, 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships' and 2016's 'I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It'.
He admitted: ''Kids are very smart. People are smart. There's so many young women who are into our band and I have learned so much from them.
''And there is quite a tight door policy on our band.
''It can be quite difficult to get into us, especially on our last two records. If you were someone like my age, because you have to like me and that takes time.
''I'm annoying at the start, because there's so much.
''So ... you have to let that happen and then you have to go 'actually, I get this.' But we'll get there.''
The 'Give Yourself A Try' singer says The 1975 would be a punk band if it was possible.
He explained: ''I like subversion of form. The same reason why I love being played on the radio next to Ariana Grande, but my lyrics being the way they are is because I could do that in punk music.
''We could have been a punk band.
''We could have been one of these bands, but I wanna actually be punk, but you can't actually be punk in punk anymore. I wanna be punk.
''The only place to be punk is where there's no punk...''
