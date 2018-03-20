'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' has without a doubt gone from strength to strength throughout its time airing on the small screen. Spinning off as part of The CW's 'Arrowverse', the show brings together a ragtag group of heroes, villains, and some people who slot right in-between, all whom have to put their differences aside and come together if they're to save the world from a terrible fate.

Matt Ryan tackles the role of Constantine in The CW's 'Arrowverse'

Now in its third season, fans have seen Matt Ryan's version of DC Comics character Constantine join in the proceedings on a number of occasions, and his appearance has gone down incredibly well. So much so, that the big wigs at Warner Brothers Television have decided to bump up Ryan's role, making him a series regular on the fourth season - which is still waiting on a renewal from The CW.

The news comes from CBR, who revealed that if and when season 4 was renewed, Ryan would be signing a series regular contract rather than one that would simply see him make a guest appearance here and there. This ups his work load, which has also recently seen him lend his voice to the upcoming animated 'Constantine' series which will air exclusively on CW Seed; the network's streaming service.

Following the addition of Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale), it's obvious that 'Legends of Tomorrow' isn't afraid to show its hand and go through some major team shake-ups. The ever-evolving group battling together is one of the reasons the show works so well, keeping viewers on their toes at all times.

Whilst there's no guarantee of success in bringing Constantine in on a more regular basis, he's certainly proven to be a fan-favourite character, despite his solo series flopping. This will prove the character's biggest test on television since that show, but if anybody can pull off a home run, it's Matt Ryan. His portrayal is an incredibly compelling one, and we can't wait to see more of it. Let's pray for that season 4 renewal!

'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' continues on The CW in the US and on Sky1 in the UK.