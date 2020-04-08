Massive Attack have donated £10,000 for free meals for frontline NHS staff.

The Bristol Food Union took to Twitter to announce that the 'Unfinished Symphony' group - made up of Robert '3D' Del Naja and Grant 'Daddy G' Marshall - had kindly raised half of their total goal to help feed the healthcare workers caring and supporting COVID-19 patients.

They tweeted: ''Back to their roots, @MassiveAttackUK Attack extremely generously boosted the #FeedTheFrontLine campaign with a mega £10k - so much love! In combination with your support and community spirit we're #StrongerTogether.

To donate please visit:https://buff.ly/2JFq2pH (sic)''

At the time of writing, The Bristol Food Union has raised 103 per cent of their goal, with £20,608 being raised via their JustGiving page.

The crowdfunding page reads: ''The Bristol restaurant community want to make sure that all frontline workers delivering long and difficult hours, don't have to worry about cooking healthy, nutritious meals for themselves or their families.

''While our restaurants are closed, we have created secure production kitchens around Bristol. Each day we will cook as many meals as we can afford and make them available to frontline staff completely free of charge.''

Meanwhile, the 'Teardrop' group recently teamed up with The Tyndall Centre For Climate Change Research organisation by handing over data to show how their gigs are impacting the environment.

They planned to play a show in Liverpool this year, where they aim to have a ''dramatic reduction'' in the carbon footprint left behind from their crew, transport, production, and the way in which their fans travel to and from the venue.

Robert said: ''We're looking forward to exploring the social and scientific solutions to the challenges we face in transitioning to a low-carbon society.

''This project offers an opportunity to work with new and progressive identities in the planning, energy, technology and transport sectors.

''This comes after years of participation in large scale music events that have had questionable sponsors on the ticket and, too often, very little enthusiasm for meaningful change.''