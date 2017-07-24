Could you see Jon Bernthal's version of The Punisher hanging out with the likes of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist, with all five working together for the greater good? Head of Marvel Television, Jeph Loeb can't, which is exactly why he doesn't think Punisher should join any of the Netflix/Marvel 'Defenders' collaborations that come about in the near future.

Simone Missick and Krysten Ritter in Marvel's 'The Defenders'

Also known as Frank Castle, Punisher is one of the most dangerous, unpredictable and violent characters in the Marvel universe. Though there have been many iterations of the character in the past, Bernthal's is one that's really lit a fire in the hearts of viewers, leading to him gaining his own solo series for Netflix, which is set to debut a little later this year.

Though he's somebody who can clearly impress an audience, he isn't one that will be joining forces with his fellow Marvel/Netflix leading stars in the near future.

Finn Jones reprises his Iron Fist role in the series / Cr: Sarah Shatz

Speaking with Collider ahead of his panel at this year's San Diego Comic Con, Loeb explained: "I don’t know. We haven’t gotten to that place, I don’t know if there will be a Defenders [season] 2. I think one of the things that is unique to The Punisher, and particularly to Jon Bernthal’s performance, is that the character can stand alone. Even in the comic books, Frank Castle’s Punisher is a character that sort of does well by himself. I think that when you start mixing [his character with others], it feels a little off. I’m not saying that it couldn’t happen and I’m not saying that it wouldn’t happen, I’m just saying [The Punisher] doesn’t immediately lend itself toward, ‘yea, I can see The Punisher and Luke Cage hanging out!'"

The confidence that Loeb has in Bernthal is certainly something to behold, and he's clearly a big fan of the comic book character. Bernthal's performance is the closest that fans have ever seen when it comes to bringing Punisher to life, so it may be a little disappointing to hear that there are no plans for him to join up with the Defenders. While there's a slither of a chance this could be a red herring, it does seem to make more sense to keep him separate from the 'Defenders' entity until he's learned to play nice with others.

With a moral code that's more about killing and gaining revenge now, and asking questions later, he'd clash heads with the Defenders more than he'd do any good. What lies in the future however is anybody's guess, but for now, we'll have to make do with the upcoming solo Punisher series to get our Frank Castle fix.

More: New 'The Defenders' Trailer Teases "The War In New York"

Marvel's 'The Defenders' launches globally on Netflix wherever the streaming service is available on August 18, 2017.