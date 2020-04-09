Marina has teased fans about starting work on her fifth studio album following the release of 2019's comeback LP, 'Love + Fear'.
Marina is working on her fifth album.
The Welsh pop star - who has dropped her previous name Marina and the Diamonds - returned with 'Love + Fear' in 2019, after a four year hiatus, and now she has teased her fans that she is hard at work at a follow-up whilst in self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 34-year-old singer posted a picture of herself sat in her colourful living room to announce she has begun work on her next record.
She simply captioned the Instagram post: ''Creating record 5.''
Marina previously admitted she ditched her ''ego'' when she made her comeback.
She said: ''A lot of my motives were coming from a place of ego as opposed to creativity or love, but then I lost that feeling and it worried me because I thought all artists have big egos, or at least really good ones do.
''I thought, if I don't have that feeling any more, maybe it means I'm not a good artist and I should just stop.''
'Love + Fear' featured her huge hit with Clean Bandit, 'Baby', and the single 'Handmade Heaven'.
The follow-up to 2015's 'Froot' was split into two eight-song collections, which represent what it is to feel united and empowered by love, with the second half touching on feelings of fear and insecurity.
The 'I Am Not a Robot' singer - whose full name is Marina Lambrini Diamandis - added how she toned down her ''stylised'' image now she is older and more comfortable in herself.
She said: ''A shift took place and it just felt like that identity had taken over, everything stopped feeling fun.
''I just didn't feel comfortable any more with this very stylised persona that I was building with my imagery.''
