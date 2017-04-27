Wonderland comes to Dreamland as the successful Hackney event of the last three years spreads its wings and travels to the South-East coast for an away day beside the golden sands of Margate's pleasure beach. Having played host to the likes of Lucy Rose, Dutch Uncles, Art Brut, Little Comets and Mystery Jets, amongst others, in the past the NE(London) festival takes a 'Jolly Boys' trip to the SE on the season opening weekend of the heritage theme park.

Margate Wonderland 2017 line-up

In the shadow of the big wheel, to the buzz and bang of the dodgems, the rattle of the coasters and with a wiff of candy floss in the salty sea air, Dreamland opens up with an inaugural cast to whet any musical appetite.

The Kills are set to headline the first one day Wonderland festival in this iconic venue. Celebrating a fifteen year anniversary and a top 20 album release in 2016 ,'Ash & Ice', the trans-Atlantic duo of Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince head up an incredible bill across two stages. Between the Roller Disco and The Stage By The Sea and betwixt the bumper cars, coasters and carousels Margate also plays host to Brighton born band Toy, antipodean Indie rockers, Howling Bells as well as exciting immerging acts, including the incendiary Dead Pretties.

Joining the celebrations and merry making, under Turner skies, on the Kent coast in the Isle Of Thanet will also be previous Hackney Wonderland favourites Carl Barat And The Jackals, Nottingham's finest Little Barrie and Electric Child House.

On the back of the sell-out successes of the Hackney Wonderland event the now rejuvenated seaside town of Margate seems like a good fit for a second home. In the lovingly and sympathetically restored and rejuvenated surroundings of the UK's oldest theme park headline acts and up and coming talent will no doubt delight thrill seekers and gig goers alike.

Tickets are available here.