Maren Morris hit back at a troll who accused her of overdoing the Botox.

The 30-year-old singer shared a sweet new picture of herself and her newborn son Hayes Andrew Hurd on Instagram and although many fans left kind messages on the post, one person wrote: ''Stop with the botox...'' and added a laughing and a clown emoji.

However, Maren did not get upset but quickly shot back: ''Dude, I just went through a pregnancy and we're in the middle of a quarantine. The Botox has long worn off.''

Maren and her husband Ryan Hurd, 33, welcomed Hayes last month and Maren previously admitted that giving birth was quite an ordeal.

She wrote on Instagram: ''30 hours of labor ended with an emergency c-section... not what we planned but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool's errand. All that mattered was that he got here safely. Having him in the middle of a global health crisis was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are. Holding him and healing my body in a maternity ward that's eerily quiet from us not being allowed visitors or family at this time, but strangely serene. All we hear are monitors beeping and the coos of our infant son. Maybe the sound of the 100th episode of The Office @ryanhurd and I have binged while in here (sic).''

She also shared how grateful she and her husband are for the medical staff who helped deliver their son.

Maren wrote: ''The admiration we have for the doctors, nurses + healthcare professionals that took care of Hayes & me during our stay cannot be measured in this post. They risked their health every day to make sure ours was okay. I can't think of anything more selfless than that. Ultimately, I can't thank every single mother enough for going through what you've gone through because I had NO idea how hard it could be, and I'm a measly 4 days in. The world is changing before our eyes and so am I. That's been a peaceful thing to cling to during these uncertain times. Thinking of you all (sic).''