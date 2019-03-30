This month has been awash with incredible female artists including three stand-out debut albums. It's safe to say that girl power is at an all-time high right now, and here are just seven of our favourite records of the month. Stay tuned for our most eagerly anticipated upcoming releases for April...

Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

She's the 17-year-old girl whose name is on everyone's lips right now and she's just released her epic debut album. Just last week she broke the record for the most pre-saves on Apple Music when the album reached 800,000. Already her unique brand of smooth pop has won the hearts of millions of fans.

Sigrid - Sucker Punch

We were particularly excited about this debut album from Norwegian singer-songwriter Sigrid and we are pleased to say we were not disappointed. It's a lively synth-pop record that's both uplifting and memorable, and we can't wait to hear more from her. This certainly marks the start of a promising career.

Dido - Still on My Mind

Dido is still going strong sixteen years after her hit single White Flag, and with her latest album Still on My Mind reaching number three in the UK charts it seems fan support is still at an all time high. Perhaps the most exciting thing about this album though is the fact that she is touring to support it for the first time in fifteen years.

Little Simz - Grey Area

London rapper Little Simz is back again with third album Grey Area. She's received a flurry of recognition after touring with Gorillaz on their Humanz Tour, as well as collaborating with them on their song Garage Palace, and now she's become an up-and-coming star in her own right with this critically acclaimed release.

Stella Donnelly - Beware of the Dogs

Another debut album this month was Welsh-Australian singer Stella Donnelly with Beware of the Dogs. She dropped the record via one of our favourite indie labels, Secretly Canadian, and it's exactly the sort of upbeat indie rock we've come to expect from it. She'll be touring across Europe and North America this Spring.

Lucy Rose - No Words Left

This Surrey folk singer has truly surpassed herself with her fourth album No Words Left. It's a much darker tone than her previous records, and all the more enchanting for it. Don't miss her on her UK and Europe tour this year, which include a stop at London's Union Chapel.

More: Read our review of Lucy Rose's No Words Left

Chai - Punk

A little more unusual is this second record from all-female Japanese rock band Chai. They certainly redefine the meaning of the word 'punk', but remain an experimental collective who aren't afraid to be weird and wonderful. Certainly a stand-out record this month.

