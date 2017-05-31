When 'Arrow' Season 5 came to a close, viewers were left stunned by the on screen drama taking place. With hardly anybody in the show confirmed to be safe after an explosion rocked the island of Lian Yu, fans are already calling out for teasers as to what they can expect when the show makes its return for a sixth season later this year.

Marc Guggenheim serves as producer on 'Arrow'

One thing that's being ruled out for the most part however is flashbacks, but not before we find out exactly what went down in Season 5's final moments, as producer Marc Guggenheim teased.

"Last year, when we sort of realised we're going to go past Season 5, we basically made a collective decision that Season 5 would be the final year of flashbacks," the producer explained in a chat with Access Hollywood. "Next year, in Season 6, what we'll end up doing is we'll do some episodes without any sort of flashbacks. We've established over the first four seasons of proof of concept that we can do flashback stories that don't involve what I call 'the island narrative', even when he's not on the island."

He went on to say that "if you take me literally at my word, yes, [a flashback will take us] back to the island."

Though this immediately goes back on the agreement the team came to about Season 5 being the end of flashbacks for good, it's nice to see that they can bend the rules they've set out previously if it's to serve a greater narrative. Having seen the destruction that took place in the Season 5 finale, a flashback to the moments just before the explosion is neccessary to see exactly what took place and who may or may not have survived.

Whilst the producer wasn't forthcoming with any more details about the Season 6 premiere or beyond, we can assume that Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) is safe, having watched Lian Yu explode before him whilst members of Team Arrow were on its shores.

'Arrow' season 6 comes to The CW in the US and Sky 1 in the UK later this year.