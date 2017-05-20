When 'Riverdale' wrapped up its first season earlier this year, fans were overcome with emotion as to all of the twists and turns that took place. When it was first revealed that a TV series would be coming to The CW, based on the characters from the Archie Comics book series, nobody really knew what to expect. It's fair to say however that everybody involved has been integral in making the series the success that it is today.

Madelaine Petsch stars as Cheryl Blossom in 'Riverdale'

Confirmed to return for a second season, talk has now turned as to what may go down when the characters of 'Riverdale' return to the small screen. One of those characters is Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch), who suffered through a lot during the first season.

"What happens to her in the finale is sort of the most elemental, primal thing," said showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa when chatting to Comicbook.com about the character. "She's baptised in a river of ice and then she steps through and rises from the fires like a phoenix, and I think it absolutely changes her in that she has nothing to lose now. She's burned away who she thinks was her weakness - her love of Jason, her respect of her family. That's all been burnt away now. She's almost like Charlize theron in 'Mad Max: Fury Road', Furiosa. That's Cheryl, I think, on the other side of the finale. It's a harder, much darker, much more powerful character because her mom was quite cruel to her in season 1 - really cruel to her, and they withheld love from her."

Exactly what we'll see Cheryl getting up to in the second season remains to be seen, but it's fair to say she'll be dealing with the fall out of burning down the Blossom family home following her father's suicide, and the reveal that he was the man responsible for shooting her twin brother Jason Blossom in the head. The repercussions of all that should certainly be something to behold.

'Riverdale' season 1 is available now on Netflix in the UK, with season 2 expected to air on the streaming service and on The CW in the US in 2018.