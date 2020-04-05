'Mad Love' hitmaker Mabel predicts she will become the biggest ''fan girl'' when she tours Australia with Harry Styles in November as she intends to watch his set every night after her own performance.
Mabel is ready to become a Harry Styles ''fan girl'' when she joins him on tour.
The 24-year-old singer is set to support the 26-year-old musician for a number of shows across Australia on his 'Love on Tour' in November, but she admits she is more excited about watching him perform than taking the stage herself.
Speaking on the Ash London Live radio show on the Hit Network, she said: ''It's gonna be amazing. I love his album, I'm excited to fan girl and sing his songs every night as well. I'm gonna be there like, 'HARRY! I LOVE YOU HARRY!'''
The 'Don't Call Me Up' hitmaker previously toured with the former One Direction star in 2018, and she insists she has never witnessed a concert with an audience as loyal as Harry's.
She explained: ''It's on a different level. Honestly, I've performed, I've supported a few people on tour and I've done big shows but nothing can prepare you for a Harry Styles audience. He really is a proper rock star. His performing is out of this world.''
Despite his superstar status, Mabel has ''so much respect'' for the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer as he took the time to get to know her whilst they were on tour together.
She said: ''He's the loveliest guy. He's so down to earth and he's funny and then he's so talented. I have so much respect for him as a person and as an artist. We've already been on tour together once, which makes this so much more fun.
''We did a tour together back in 2018. That was so much fun, and you don't know - because I hadn't met him before the tour. He would come in everyday to my dressing room and was so lovely to me and my whole team, and his team were amazing.''
