Mabel says she felt like a ''strong'' woman when she starred in Skepta's 'Shutdown' video.

The promo for the rapper's 2016 smash hit was shot around the Barbican area of London and the 21-year-old singer - whose mother is the famous vocalist NENEH CHERRY - says director Grace LeDoja made the females in the video feel powerful and proud of their urban British heritage.

She said: ''I remember her making me feel really strong. And there were lots of other strong young women, sort of in the same styling. It felt very British. I remember feeling very proud to be from here.''

Mabel - whose dad is Massive Attack producer Cameron McVey - admits she's followed in her parents footsteps into music because she's always wanted to be a singer, but she was initially embarrassed by her mum and dad's fame and still wants to make it in he industry on her own.

She told the new issue of ES Magazine: ''When I was in my teens, and was like, ''I really want to do music. I felt quite embarrassed by being my mum and dad's daughter. I thought, ''People will never take me seriously.''

She continued: ''But I knew why I was here: I wanted to do music, and I wanted to do it by myself. I felt like if my parents helped me, I would never feel confident in the fact that I'm actually good. (I called management companies and was) literally just harassing people.''

And she has dreams of winning a Grammy one day.

She said: ''I'm not going to lie, I'd love to win a Grammy ... I would love to sing for thousands and thousands of people''. I'm not embarrassed to say I want to be successful, but only on my terms.''

The full interview appears in this week's issue of ES Magazine, out Thursday 17th August.