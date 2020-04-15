Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter Luna was sent videos by her friends from pre-school as she celebrated her birthday in lockdown.

The four-year-old was unable to have her friends over to mark her milestone birthday, but the mums and dads of the other kids ensured Luna marked the day with her pals as much as she could.

Sharing a picture of Luna dressed up like a princess, John captioned it: ''Luna's living her best birthday life. Mommy decorated. No preschool friends were able to come, but they sent video messages and she was thrilled. Good memories for her during this strange time. (sic)''

And in matching earlier posts, both John and Chrissy called the four-year-old the ''queen of the household''.

He shared: ''Happy 4th birthday to the queen of our household. I could have never prayed for a better little being (sic)''

Whilst the model wrote: ''happy 4th birthday to the queen of our household. I could have never prayed for a better little being. (sic)''

Luna was spoiled with two cakes - a beautiful floral one made in the shape of the number four - whilst family friend Jen Atkin and her husband, Mike Rosenthal, sent one which was decorated with nail polishes made of cake, complete with a ''spilled'' nail polish over the front.

Chrissy later shared a video of Luna sneaking away with a piece of the second cake, with one of the artificial nail polishes on top.

Meanwhile, the 'Sports Illustrated' model previously confessed she is grateful to have home help amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Chrissy - who also has Miles, 22 months - said: ''My mom is still with us and we have [others helping as well]. That's why whenever I get asked like, 'How are you doing?' I'm like, I can't say anything but 'Great' because we have so much help. We have really wonderful people around us who are helping our world still go round, where we're still able to work and take meetings - do these interviews - and get that break where someone else can take your child in the pool. I give an incredible amount of thanks to the people that we have who still want to be here with us.''