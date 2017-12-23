Following her successful stint on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 where she was one of the finalists, Louise Redknapp has had a difficult subsequent year with rumours speculating about the state of her 18-year marriage to footballer husband, Jamie.

Are Louise Redknapp and her Strictly partner more than just friends?

After months of on-and-off suggestions about the state of her relationship, Louise's friendship with former Strictly professional dancer, Kevin Clifton, has also been brought into the spotlight.

Louise has reportedly hired the professional dancer to help with her choreography during her upcoming tour and Kevin even appeared at the opening comeback gig she performed in London – her first singing stage performance in 15 years.

Alongside Kevin, some of Louise’s other Strictly friends came to cheer her on including fellow professionals AJ Pritchard and Gorka Marquez and last year’s winner Ore Oduba.

Both Kevin and Louise are both currently through marriage issues, with Louise and Jamie said to be divorcing and with Kevin spending Christmas apart from wife Karen.

Their friendship is said to have caused issues between them and their respective partners, with Jamie Redknapp reportedly becoming so concerned while the two were partnered together on Strictly in 2016 that he put in a call to Karen who warned him to keep his wife away from her husband.

Louise's first gig in over a decade started with a huge countdown as if what the audience were about to witness was as big as New Year.

The former Eternal singer then burst on the stage to huge cheers and went straight into a rendition of her 1997 hit Arms Around The World.

the 43-year-old mum-of-two followed her opener with Light Of My Life to equally huge applause and cheers, followed by Pandora’s Kiss.

At one point she stopped to perform a cover of Kehlani’s Bright, and cited it as spurring on her decision to get back on the stage.