Lorena Rae says Gisele Bundchen is her ''ultra girl crush'' and the model she admires the most.

The 25-year-old German beauty - who walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2018 - always looks to what the 39-year-old former Victoria's Secret Angel is doing in her career and her private life for inspiration.

When asked whose career she admires, Lorena said: ''Gisele Bundchen. She is my ultra girl crush. There is hardly one thing that she that doesn't somehow inspire me. Everything she represents feels very genuine. It doesn't make me want to be her best friend, but it also makes me want to work on myself, my career, and my own family one day.''

Lorena began modelling when she started working with brand Bijou Brigitte before signing to the Wilhelmina agency in 2015.

Since she started working in the fashion industry, the catwalk star has always been on social media and she thinks that having a strong online presence has helped her work.

Lorena - who has 1.8 million followers on Instagram - said: ''I can only speak for myself, but I am glad social media has been there throughout my career. When I started modelling, one of the first things I would hear from clients and casting directors was, 'We would love to see more of your personality.' Now, in addition to just having your portfolio, you also have Instagram as a platform for people to see who I am when I'm not wearing designer clothes and a lot of make-up. What do I do for fun? What are my passions and hobbies? What's my dog's name? It's given many of us the opportunity to connect with people we might never have been able to meet or work with.''