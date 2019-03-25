Lorena Rae says Victoria's Secret is an ''empowering'' brand to work for which is one of the reasons she ''dreamt'' of being part of it for so long.
Lorena Rae says Victoria's Secret is an ''empowering'' brand to work for.
The 24-year-old German model - who made her prestigious Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut last year - loves working with the lingerie giant because they represent a strong ''woman''.
She admitted: ''I've always seen VS as a very empowering brand for women, which was a reason I've always dreamed of being a part of it.''
Lorena also explained that although she loves her modelling career, it can be challenging being away from her family ''all of the time''.
Speaking to Grazia Australia, she said: ''The most challenging thing about modelling is definitely being away from your family all the time. Living out of a suitcase mostly makes you feel restless. But on the flip side, I love it. It helps me grow and appreciate the time I actually get to see my family and friends.''
The blonde beauty - who previously dated Leonardo Dicaprio - stays positive despite a lot of ''negative comments'' on social media by surrounding herself with friends and family who support her ''mentally''.
She added: ''Luckily, I haven't experienced too much attention just yet. Since I share quite a lot of my personal life on social media, there isn't a lot of room for rumours.
''But I think it's important to have a lot of people behind you who support you mentally and help you to laugh about these kinds of things because these days it happens easily to each and every single one of us. We take negative comments to heart and we start to be too hard on ourselves.''
The Number of the Beast was released on this day (March 22nd) in 1982.
The bands we really want to see play Lolla 2019.
'Punk' by Chai is a curious anomaly that will divide opinion but at its heart there is some musical magic.
More than a year since the death of lead singer Dolores O'Riordan, The Cranberries are soon to return with their eighth and final album 'In the End'.
Vampire Weekend are set to drop their new album 'Father of the Bride' on May 3rd 2019 and have now unveiled a video for their latest track...
We interview British newcomer Elvin about her musical journey.
The bands we really want to see play Lolla 2019.
'Punk' by Chai is a curious anomaly that will divide opinion but at its heart there is some musical magic.
More than a year since the death of lead singer Dolores O'Riordan, The Cranberries are soon to return with their eighth and final album 'In the End'.
Vampire Weekend are set to drop their new album 'Father of the Bride' on May 3rd 2019 and have now unveiled a video for their latest track...
13 was released on this day (March 15th) in 1999.
We interview British newcomer Elvin about her musical journey.
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
A wrenching saga of survival and revenge, Alejandro G. Inarritu's new epic is just as...
Hugh Glass is a skilled hunter, experienced in trapping some of the most predatory of...
Coarse and not exactly subtle, this dark drama might disappoint viewers expecting a more traditional...
At age 71, Martin Scorsese proves with this riotous romp that he's one of the...
It's a wild ride of drinking, drugs, debauchery and deception when the ambitious Jordan Belfort...
Jordan Belfort started out his stockbroker business in a tiny office with a small group...
Clearly something went horribly wrong as this thriller was being made, because despite a solid...
Jordan Belfort is a successful stockbroker, multi-millionaire and motivational speaker from New York who had...
Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge) is the perfect director to take on F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic...