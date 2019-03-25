Lorena Rae says Victoria's Secret is an ''empowering'' brand to work for.

The 24-year-old German model - who made her prestigious Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut last year - loves working with the lingerie giant because they represent a strong ''woman''.

She admitted: ''I've always seen VS as a very empowering brand for women, which was a reason I've always dreamed of being a part of it.''

Lorena also explained that although she loves her modelling career, it can be challenging being away from her family ''all of the time''.

Speaking to Grazia Australia, she said: ''The most challenging thing about modelling is definitely being away from your family all the time. Living out of a suitcase mostly makes you feel restless. But on the flip side, I love it. It helps me grow and appreciate the time I actually get to see my family and friends.''

The blonde beauty - who previously dated Leonardo Dicaprio - stays positive despite a lot of ''negative comments'' on social media by surrounding herself with friends and family who support her ''mentally''.

She added: ''Luckily, I haven't experienced too much attention just yet. Since I share quite a lot of my personal life on social media, there isn't a lot of room for rumours.

''But I think it's important to have a lot of people behind you who support you mentally and help you to laugh about these kinds of things because these days it happens easily to each and every single one of us. We take negative comments to heart and we start to be too hard on ourselves.''