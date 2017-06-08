International superstar Lorde has announced that she will kick off her international tour in Manchester. The city was subject to one of the UK’s most brutal terror attacks in recent years last month but artists and singers have rallied together and refused to stop going to the city.

The star will start her international tour in Manchester in September

New Zealand-born Lorde announced over social media platform Twitter that she would begin her 15-date European tour at the 02 Manchester Apollo on September 26, 2017.

The announcement comes less than a week after the One Love Manchester benefit concert organised by American singer Ariana Grande in aid of the families who lost their loved ones in the terror incident.

A range of international stars performed at the concert at Emirates Old Trafford in order to raise money for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

Lorde’s world tour - which will also cover dates in New Zealand and Australia in November - will support her upcoming album, Melodrama.

Lorde - whose real name is Ella Yelich-O’Connor - will release her long-awaited second album ‘Melodrama‘ on June 16.

She has already shared three songs from it - ‘Green Light‘, ‘Perfect Places’ and ‘Liability‘ - while she has also performed another new track, ‘Homemade Dynamite‘, live.

Following her Manchester gig, the singer will stop off in London, Brighton, Birmingham and Glasgow.

Singer Khalid will support the Royals hitmaker in the UK and Europe.

Lorde suffers from Synesthesia - a neurological phenomenon in which stimulation of one sensory or cognitive pathway leads to automatic, involuntary experiences in a second sensory or cognitive pathway.

Recently the singer revealed what it was like to cope with it.

She said: "It’s hard to explain this to people who don’t have synaesthesia because they don’t know any different.

"For a long time I assumed that people had a colour for each day of the week or for all of their friends’ names. Then you just realise, ‘no, you’re just weird - that’s your own name’.

"The work that I do is very much a reflection of the inside of my brain ‘translating the colours in her head’."