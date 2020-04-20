Lili Reinhart has spent $200 on CBD oil for her dog.

The 23-year-old actress recently revealed that Milo was the victim of an horrific attack by another dog but he's now on the mend after undergoing emergency surgery and she's been managing his pain with the treatment, which includes an extract from a cannabis plant.

She said: ''His head wound is pretty big and I'm trying to make sure nothing gets infected. I am his own little personal nurse, just making sure he is doing ok.

''He is sitting right next to me so I'm giving him some scratches. I actually just frickin' spent $200 on this specially made CBD oil for dogs that are experiencing pain. So I am gonna get that tomorrow.''

The 'Riverdale' star admitted the dog hasn't left her side since having his operation.

She told W magazine: ''He is ok, he's a little skittish around pretty much everyone that is not me right now. He was my little shadow to begin with, and now he follows me everywhere.''

Lili previously described the incident as the ''most terrifying'' thing she's ever witnessed.

She also thanked her followers for being so supportive of her and Milo.

The actress continued: ''I keep having flashbacks on that entire situation and how traumatising it was for him and me.

''I mean I just ... I hope that he heals really well and he's not terrified of other dogs from now on - we're probably gonna have to work on that.

''But truly thank you to everyone who reached out about his well being. He's doing surprisingly well and being a little extra cuddly right now - which is very sweet - but I am watching his every move and taking good care of him.''