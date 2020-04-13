Lili Reinhart says her dog's recovery from a vicious attack is a ''miracle''.

The 23-year-old actress recently revealed that Milo was the victim of an horrific attack by another dog - but she's confirmed her pet is now on the road to recovery, having undergone surgery.

The 'Riverdale' star said on Instagram Story: ''Milo's resting. He's taking it easy. He has some doggie CBD that helps him kind of stay more chilled out right now.

''He's doing really well and getting lots of love.''

After posting the video, Lili shared a series of photographs and also revealed her sense of relief.

She wrote: ''I'm not sure what made that other dog release its grip on my little baby, but it's a miracle. And I am so thankful that he is okay and safe at home with me.

''I thought I was going to lose him. His little head was in the jaws of a dog 10x his size. I was screaming his name at the top of my lungs and sobbing - I felt so helpless. (sic)''

Lili previously described the incident as the ''most terrifying'' thing she's ever witnessed.

She also thanked her followers for being so supportive of her and Milo.

The actress continued: ''I keep having flashbacks on that entire situation and how traumatising it was for him and me.

''I mean I just ... I hope that he heals really well and he's not terrified of other dogs from now on - we're probably gonna have to work on that.

''But truly thank you to everyone who reached out about his well being. He's doing surprisingly well and being a little extra cuddly right now - which is very sweet - but I am watching his every move and taking good care of him.''