Lil Xan was rushed to hospital after suffering a panic attack amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapper revealed he was sent to be checked over by medics after suffering severe anxiety with the current world situation and being forced to stay inside by lockdown measures.

Lil Xan doesn't remember much of what happened but was found by his mom - who he is quarantining with in Corona, California - hallucinating so badly.

He has been suffering from anxiety for a number of years but this is the first time he has experienced it during the coronavirus crisis, he told TMZ.

Lil Xan also admitted he is fearful he can't work - as his live shows has been cancelled - as he brings the money into the house. His album release has been delayed and he is unable to go to the studio, as it is not deemed to be essential.

Meanwhile, the rapper previously revealed he suffered seizures after stopping prescription drugs ''cold turkey''.

Opening up about his health struggles after he suddenly stopped taking Xanax and Hydrocodone, he said: ''Back when everybody was like, Diego's M.I.A., where's Diego at' and stuff, I was in the hospital cause I had stopped taking drugs cold turkey. Cause I didn't want to be on drugs no more, but the withdrawals actually gave me seizures.

''It was a wake-up call. I wanted to stop drugs completely but I did it the wrong way. They said it was from going cold turkey off of Xanax ... I just went cold turkey and I had a couple of seizures. And I've tried to bulls**t and say I was taking stuff, but I just wasn't ready until right now to let the world know I'm completely sober now. I've never felt better and clear-headed.''