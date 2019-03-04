Lewis Capaldi thinks being an over-sharer is the key to his success.

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker is known for airing his hilarious opinions and crude jokes on social media and although he can see why other people in the public eye choose to be ''reserved'', he thinks it's important not to take things ''too seriously'' in his line of work.

The pop star told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I don't blame people, or 'pop stars' or whatever for being so quiet but you can't take it too seriously, especially on social media.

''It's a very hard thing to be yourself, especially when people are watching, so I don't blame them for being a bit reserved.

''I understand why people may, you know, say less, or be more careful.''

Last month, the 22-year-old Scot filmed himself talking about his ''sweaty balls'' on his way to the BRIT Awards in his taxi, and he has admitted that ''genitals'' chat might not go down well with everyone.

He added: ''Not everyone is OK with people talking about the genitals as much as I am on a platform, knowing that people will hear it.

''I take the p*** as much as possible and I don't know if that bothers people.

''I assume it does, but it's just me. That's me, sorry.''

The 'Grace' hitmaker - who was longlisted for the BBC Music's Sound of 2018 and can count One Direction's Niall Horan as a close pal - recently admitted that he doesn't want the idea of performing for people or selling records to ever seem ''normal'' to him as he worries he'll turn into a ''tosser'' if it does.

Discussing the video for his single 'Grace', in which he pole dances with a troupe of male strippers, he said: ''The idea for the video was mine, because the treatments we got were tedious. They were all 'Lewis is pining for a woman -- in a field of wheat'. Er, no, I'm bloody not. I'm having a blast. Bring me male strippers, let's have a laugh.

''My main aim is to have fun with this. People take music too seriously. It's a f***ing stupid job.

''Even the idea of people paying to hear me shouting into a microphone for an hour is alien to me - and I hope it always will be. As soon as it feels normal, I'll be a tosser.''

Lewis also quipped that he doesn't expect his success to last.

He said:''I'm under no illusion. There are lots of male singers out there with raspy voices. I'm not recreating the wheel, just writing songs I like.

''The idea that this could last until my cocaine'n'sex scandal comes out is amazing. Five years? I'll give it two.''