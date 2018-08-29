'Room' director Lenny Abrahamson has been named the jury president of this year's BFI London Film Festival.

The world-famous festival is set to begin on October 10, and Abrahamson has been officially announced as the head of the jury prior to the announcement of the full schedule of movies on Thursday (30.08.18).

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker said: ''I am delighted to continue my relationship with the BFI London Film Festival.

''It's an honour to be this year's jury chair and I very much look forward to deliberating with my fellow jurors on what is sure to be some of the most exciting, thought-provoking and original work in this year's selection of films.''

Abrahamson and his fellow jury members are set to oversee an official competition section of ten movies, including the world premiere of Ben Wheatley's 'Happy New Year, Colin Burstead'.

Of the films in the official competition, 50 percent come from a female director or co-director.

Other notable films set to feature at this year's festival include 'The Old Man & The Gun', which stars Hollywood icon Robert Redford, and the crime thriller 'Destroyer', which features Australian actress Nicole Kidman.

Another anticipated highlight of the festival will be the screening of director Peter Jackson's World War Two documentary.

Meanwhile, it was previously announced that Steve McQueen's crime thriller 'Widows' will open the annual event in London, while the festival will close with the world premiere of 'Stan & Ollie', which stars British comedian Steve Coogan.