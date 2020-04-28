Leigh-Anne Pinnock is set to front a documentary about racism.

The Little Mix star will follow in the footsteps of her band mate Jesy Nelson - who was the subject of BBC documentary 'Odd One Out', which detailed her experiences with bullying - by fronting her own factual one-off show exploring race and colourism, where she will speak from her own experience, as well as the experiences of her family.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Leigh-Anne has been vocal about racism in society and BBC Three wanted to get her on board to see if she would speak with them about it.

''The documentary will be opening the eyes of those who may not have been aware of issues like colourism, the prejudicial treatment of people of the same race based on the colour of their skin.

''This show isn't about Leigh-Anne's personal experience. It's more a deep dive into the issues and will see her exploring the effect and impact they have on society as a whole.''

Leigh-Anne's documentary will air on BBC Three, which is now available through the BBC iPlayer.

As of the time of writing, there is no release date set for the show, as the coronavirus pandemic has halted plans for filming.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old singer previously spoke about her experiences with racism, as she said she has struggled to ''feel comfortable'' in her own skin.

She said: ''I definitely feel that it's taken me a long while to completely feel comfortable in the skin that I'm in.

''Sadly we live in society that is in-built with racism and I just hope that by speaking up on my personal experience, I can help raise some awareness on this f****d-up situation.

''I've always been proud of who I am but maybe for a while I forgot how special and powerful that is.''