Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has thanked her boyfriend for ''putting up'' with her amid the lockdown.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock has thanked her boyfriend for ''putting up'' with her amid the coronavirus lockdown.
The 28-year-old pop singer is currently in quarantine with her soccer star boyfriend Andre Gray, and Leigh-Anne has admitted she's been a ''moody b***h'' during the pandemic.
Alongside a behind-the-scenes photo of the couple at home, the Little Mix star - who has been dating Andre since 2016 - wrote on Instagram: ''I've been a moody b***h lately with this whole quarantine thing I'm not going to lie... thank you @andregray_ for putting up with my face all day every day.. (sic)''
Despite this, Leigh-Anne recently claimed she's still got plenty going on in her life during the lockdown.
Asked about what she's currently up to, she shared: ''Lots of cooking. Just TikTok. It's so good. I feel like it's for fun ... oh God it's addictive. I'm tired from doing it ['Break Up Song' dance], it's so fun to do. I get a sweat on.
''But can I just say, though, I feel like when we all get lives again, we're not going to go on TikTok anymore. It's so time consuming.''
Meanwhile, Jade Thirlwall - Leigh-Anne's Little Mix bandmate - revealed she's been spending her time watching 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness'.
The pop star admitted to being baffled by the Netflix documentary, which centres on the life of eccentric zookeeper Joe Exotic.
Jade shared: ''I've been keeping quite busy actually.
''I'm here with some friends, so we've been watching Netflix, watching 'Tiger King' on Netflix. It is the weirdest thing. I didn't think it was real at first. I can't believe it's real life but anyways, I've been watching that.
''Doing a bit of Lego, a bit of cleaning and all the good stuff.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.