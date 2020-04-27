The LEGO Group are teaming up with Universal Music Group (UMG) on a set of new products to inspire children to be creative through music.

The new partnership will see the launch of a suite of LEGO products launching in 2021, in a bid to get young people inspired to become musicians and creatives, as well as fans of music, through play.

The exciting collaboration features music and the LEGO System in Play and, as per a press release, will offer up ''exciting opportunities for children to connect and creatively express themselves, and their love of music.''

The initiative also aims to combine ''immersive, interactive play and safe social experiences''.

Olivier Robert-Murphy, Global Head of New Business, Universal Music Group, said ''Music plays an integral part in every child's life from the moment they are born and throughout their development. Across the decades, children have continued to explore this passion via vinyl, radio, cassette, music videos, CD's and streaming. Now through the partnership between the LEGO Group and UMG, we will provide a new interactive way of inspiring the next generation of fans and creative visionaries.''

And LEGO Group CMO, Julia Goldin, added: ''We know music is a huge passion for so many children, it has an incredible ability to engage and unite children and their families, just like the LEGO brick. This partnership will see us celebrate the power of merging music and the LEGO System in Play, providing children with a whole new way to creatively express themselves by bringing to life music in their own world, their own way''.

Further details of the initiative will be revealed later this year.