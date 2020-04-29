Jill Gascoine's stepdaughter has paid tribute to the late actress describing her as someone ''beautiful inside and out''.

The 'Gentle Touch' star - who was married to actor Alfred Molina - passed away on Tuesday (29.04.20) after a 10-year battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Her son Adam - who she had from her marriage to Bill Keith - confirmed her passing on Facebook, writing: ''Hey all. My mum, Jill, died today at 3:33pm. She suffered from Alzheimer's for 10 years, so today was a thankful release. The family is all well, and relieved that she's not suffering any more. There will not be a memorial for a good while due to the current climate. The family will reach out once details have been arranged. We will likely hold 2 services - one in London for the UK friends and family, and one in Los Angeles for the US side. She was a wonderful human and a spirit of truth and absolute, unconditional love. There was no other. I am happy she's moved on. Please raise a glass. Be kind and love deeply!''

Jill - who also has son Sean with Keith - stepmother to 'Spider-Man 2' star Alfred's daughter Rachel Molina, who penned an emotional tribute to praise Jill for being ''the best stepmum she could have asked for''.

Her touching Instagram post read: ''We lost someone very special in our family in the early hours of this morning. My beautiful step mum Jill. She passed away peacefully after living with Alzheimer's for 10yrs. Before this she was the most wonderful actress and dancer. Her death is not a surprise, and as her son Adam says it's a thankful release from what is a brutal disease. I love this photo of her with her sons Adam and Sean ... She was always so beautiful inside and out, and the best step mum I could have asked for (sic)''

Jill was best known for playing Detective Inspector Maggie Forbes in the ITV drama series 'The Gentle Touch', also starring in the character in a spin-off series called 'C.A.T.S. Eyes'.

She also starred in TV series 'Z Cars' and 'Dixon of Dock Green', and in the 1990s she and Alfred moved to Los Angeles.

In the later stages of her career she became a novelist and published three books.