The pair got hitched in Italy in 2014
Kim Kardashian-West and her family have had a tumultuous three years - from Kim’s horrific robbery in Paris, Kanye’s breakdown, Caitlyn’s transformation, Khloe’s ex-husband Lamar’s hospitalisation and everything in between. One thing that has remained constant, however, is Kim and Kanye’s marriage - something the reality star shared with her millions of fans today.
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have been married for three years
The 36-year-old took to her website kimkardashianwest.com to celebrate the happy day.
She wrote: "Happy three-year anniversary babe! Thank you for being the best husband and father. I love you so much."
Kim also shared another post with images of her dress fitting.
In it, the mother to North, aged three, and Saint, aged one, shared some never-seen-before images.
MORE: What's The Real Reason Kanye Skipped The Met Gala?
"I can't believe it's been 3 years! For our wedding anniversary, I wanted to share some BTS pics of my dress fitting with Riccardo Tisci," said Kim.
In a third picture Kim is in her wedding dress as she holds her daughter North, who is only one at this time.
North looks up as she is getting a fitting for her little white dress that has a lace cover and a satin belt.
The couple wed on May 24, 2014 at the Forte di Belvedere in Florence in front of pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr with Andrea Bocelli singing.
MORE: Kim Kardashian West Gets Family Surrogate Offers
Kim wore a white lace Givenchy gown with a long veil.
A source told E! News that Kim and Kanye will spend their anniversary together.
The source said: "Kanye and Kim are on a good path.
"They have been really working on their marriage and their overall daily lifestyle with incorporating each other in it during crazy and busy times.
"Their kids have been the stick that has kept them together in hard times. Kanye and Kim both been through a lot but they have both got help and counselling on their own and with each other."
