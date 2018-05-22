The DC movie universe - unofficially titled the DC Extended Universe - has been very back and forth when it comes to making an impact with its films. Some have been met with ridicule by critics, whilst others have risen to the top and become leaders of the superhero genre. With plenty of upcoming movies in development, including 'The Flash', there's a lot of opportunity for filmmakers to cement a legacy within the DCEU in the coming years.

Kiersey Clemons will play Iris West in the DC movie universe

Ezra Miller will be leading 'The Flash', following his appearances in both 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', and 'Justice League'. The actor's been praised for his comedic timing as Barry Allen, aka the Scarlet Speedster, and brings what many have called a much-needed light to the dark DC movie universe.

Rumours over the past couple of years have suggested Kiersey Clemons would be starring opposite Miller in the role of Iris West, and now the star has confirmed she's definitely going to be a part of the movie, despite suggestions she may have dropped out of the DCEU after being cut out of scenes she filmed for 'Justice League'.

Speaking on Conan, the actress opened up and said: "Imagine if I said no. Imagine if I was like, ‘I’m cut out of the whole thing.’ We talked about it though before so that’s not going to happen. I know I’m going to be in 'The Flash'... Yeah, I’m Iris West."

Though we've not seen Miller and Clemons together on screen just yet, we imagine the chemistry is high if those working behind-the-scenes have done their all to keep Clemons on board. Production on 'The Flash' is suggested to be starting this coming summer, so hopefully this casting confirmation will serve as the launchpad for a heck of a lot more casting announcements in the coming weeks.

We know that Billy Crudup will be playing Barry's father Henry Allen, but when it comes to the villain or villains of the project, we're yet to even know the characters that will be making an appearance. It's going to be a very interesting few months!

We'll bring you more news from the DCEU as and when we get it.