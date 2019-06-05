Earlier this year dreamy-pop four-piece Kidsmoke dropped their new single She Takes You Under through Big Indie Records, and now they're set to play at their label's Big Nights event in London this month. We caught up with them to discuss their burgeoning success...

Kidsmoke

For those who may be new to your music, how best would you describe your sound?

I think one of the best descriptions we've heard is 'upliftingly melancholic' - which doesn't make a huge amount of sense, but somehow does fit quite nicely. We've definitely got a dreamy indie-pop sound, but balanced with darker, more moody influences.

How difficult would you say this career path is in terms of making a name for yourself?

It's certainly not easy, the industry isn't in the same place as it was even a few years ago, but we believe in what we do and we have loads of fun doing it. We're just putting the finishing touches on our debut album at the moment, which we've done pretty much independently, so it goes to show that if you want it to happen you've can make it happen. Also, being part of Kidsmoke has meant that we've been to places and met people we never would have otherwise, so it's worth the hard work for that alone.

How important is it for you to have creative control over the work you produce?

It's the most important thing. We wouldn't do it otherwise.

Where do you draw influence and inspiration from for your work?

We draw our inspiration from all sorts of things really. We each have a broad and varied taste in music, so we're constantly recommending new stuff to eachother and pulling in ideas from different things we've heard or bands we've been to watch. One of the benefits of being in a band and playing a lot of shows is getting watch a lot of amazing bands for free.

Tell us a random, funny fact about you that not many people know.

We're all vegetarian, not sure how funny that is really but it is true.

Where do you hope to be this time next year?

Hopefully working on album number 2 after album number 1 went down a treat.

What should we expect from you in the coming weeks and months?

We're playing a special showcase for Big Indie's Big Nights in London on 12th June, which we're really excited for as we are releasing She Takes You Under in conjunction with them. We'll be doing a bunch of gigs over the summer and finalising the release details for our debut album. We're so excited to release the album, it's been hard work but we've had some great support along the way (thanks PRS Foundation, FOCUS Wales and Horizons Cymru) and we can't wait to share it with everyone.